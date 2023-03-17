Naniamo, B.C. man charged after people threatened with toy bow and arrow with needle attached

Send this page to someone via email

A bizarre Nanaimo, B.C., incident has led to numerous charges for a suspect after he reportedly threatened people with a toy bow and arrow with a hypodermic needle sticking out the end.

Nanaimo RCMP officers responded to a report of a man threatening staff and bystanders in the Port Place Mall parking lot on Monday, with a bow, arrow, needle and a stick.

When officers arrived on March 13 at around 7 p.m., the man was quickly located but tried to flee.

“A short foot chase and a struggle ensued which ended with the suspect being arrested and taken into police custody,” Const. Gary O’Brien said.

“Thirty-two-year-old Adam Cajander was held in custody to await a judicial bail hearing.

“Cajander was formally charged with assaulting a police officer, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, uttering threats and resisting arrest.”

Cajander will remain in custody until his next court appearance which is scheduled for March 28.