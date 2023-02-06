Menu

Crime

Argument leads to axe attack in Nanaimo, B.C. parking lot: police

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 5:12 pm
RCMP/GRC police car with emergency lights on View image in full screen
Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a suspect who attacked a man with an axe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bayne Stanley

An argument between two men outside a Nanaimo, B.C., mall over the weekend ended with one being hit with an axe and taken to hospital and police searching for the other.

According to police, witnesses say two men who know each other were seen arguing in the parking lot of the Port Place Mall just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

At one point, one of the men approached the other and hit him on the end with the blunt end of the axe blade. The suspect then ran off with the axe.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the Nanaimo hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Mounties and Police Dog Services were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2023-4037.

One dead in Nanaimo shopping mall stabbing
