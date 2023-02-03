Man charged with second-degree murder following Nanaimo, B.C. fatal stabbing

A man who is currently in custody has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing that took place on Jan. 22, according to Nanaimo RCMP.
The BC Prosecution Service has approved the murder charge against Sean Patterson for the death of Serguei Chiliakhov.
Read more: Man dies following stabbing outside Port Place Mall in Nanaimo, B.C.
Read next: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG
On Jan. 22 around 7 p.m., police said a person walked into Port Place Mall in Nanaimo with an apparent stab wound after being attacked in the parking lot near London Drugs.
The victim, now identified as Chiliakhov, was rushed to the Nanaimo hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
Police said a short time later a man was arrested and taken into custody.
Read more: Charges laid against stabbing suspect, RCMP search ‘well-known’ Nanaimo crime house
Read next: Tourist booed, punched, hit with stick after climbing sacred Mexican pyramid
“Given that this matter is now before the courts, police will not be providing any additional information with regard to the investigation,” said Const. Tanaska Armstrong.
Patterson is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.
Comments