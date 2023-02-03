Menu

Crime

Man charged with second-degree murder following Nanaimo, B.C. fatal stabbing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 4:56 pm
Click to play video: 'One dead in Nanaimo shopping mall stabbing'
One dead in Nanaimo shopping mall stabbing
WATCH: A man has died after being stabbed outside of a shopping mall on Vancouver Island Sunday evening. – Jan 23, 2023

A man who is currently in custody has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing that took place on Jan. 22, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved the murder charge against Sean Patterson for the death of Serguei Chiliakhov.

Read more: Man dies following stabbing outside Port Place Mall in Nanaimo, B.C.

On Jan. 22 around 7 p.m., police said a person walked into Port Place Mall in Nanaimo with an apparent stab wound after being attacked in the parking lot near London Drugs.

Click to play video: 'One dead in Nanaimo shopping mall stabbing'
One dead in Nanaimo shopping mall stabbing

The victim, now identified as Chiliakhov, was rushed to the Nanaimo hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Police said a short time later a man was arrested and taken into custody.

Read more: Charges laid against stabbing suspect, RCMP search ‘well-known’ Nanaimo crime house

“Given that this matter is now before the courts, police will not be providing any additional information with regard to the investigation,” said Const. Tanaska Armstrong.

Patterson is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.

Click to play video: 'Appeal for witnesses one year after Mission woman’s murder'
Appeal for witnesses one year after Mission woman’s murder
