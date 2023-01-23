Menu

Crime

Man dies following stabbing outside Port Place Mall in Nanaimo, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 2:49 pm
Police and crime scene tape up outside the Port Place Mall in Nanaimo. View image in full screen
Police and crime scene tape up outside the Port Place Mall in Nanaimo. Allen Felker

A man has died after being stabbed outside the Port Place Mall in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday.

RCMP said around 7 p.m. a person walked into the mall with “an apparent stab wound” after being attacked in the parking lot near London Drugs.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded and provided emergency first aid, along with some bystanders in the area.

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to the Nanaimo hospital but he was later pronounced dead, police confirmed Monday.

A short time later, an adult man was arrested and taken into police custody.

Click to play video: 'Gang squad wraps operation against Nanaimo Hells Angels'
Gang squad wraps operation against Nanaimo Hells Angels

Read more: Nanaimo, B.C. soup kitchen celebrates permanent new home

Read next: Pamela Anderson alleges Tim Allen flashed her on ‘Home Improvement’ set

An area of the mall and parking lot was closed for several hours and then reopened later Sunday evening.

“As the investigation is only in the preliminary stages, it is too early to say what if any relationship existed between the victim and suspect. Police can though say with confidence, that they are not looking for any other suspects and there is no further risk to the public”, Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dashcam video, to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2023-2530.

