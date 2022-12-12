Charges laid against stabbing suspect, RCMP search ‘well-known’ Nanaimo crime house

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP detained and released 11 people after searching a residential property in Nanaimo, B.C. that is “well-known” for drugs, crime and disorder on Monday morning.

The Mounties’ Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant in the 400-block of Murray Street, searching for evidence in connection with a non-fatal stabbing last week.

“ERT is utilized for situations where investigators believe there is a strong possibility of firearms being present and if the individuals involved are extremely violent,” said Const. Gary O’Brien in a news release.

On Dec. 10, police said two masked suspects allegedly broke into an apartment in the 600-block of Albert Street and stabbed a man several times before fleeing.

Later that day, while surveilling a local home, police found one of the suspects in a stolen vehicle and arrested him. The 26-year-old was charged the next day with aggravated assault, breaking and entering, and disguise with intent.

“He is well known to us. He has a history of violence,” O’Brien told Global News.

The victim of the stabbing has since been released from the hospital.

Police said the search of the Murray Street home was necessary to “preserve evidence” related to the Albert street stabbing. None of the 11 adults found at the home were charged and the search continues for the second suspect.

The residence has put “considerable pressure” on its neighbours, police added, citing noise, disturbances around the clock and countless visits from police.

“The home is being considered as a nuisance property but has yet to receive that designation,” O’Brien said in the release. “The search warrant carried out today will certainly add more substance to our recommendation that it be declared a nuisance.”

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call the detachment at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2022-43120.