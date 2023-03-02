Menu

Crime

RCMP seek missing Nanaimo, B.C. woman out of touch with family for months

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 4:37 pm
Police started looking for Cheyenne Davidson on Monday after a family member reported they hadn't been able to connect with her for months.
Police started looking for Cheyenne Davidson on Monday after a family member reported they hadn't been able to connect with her for months. Nanaimo RCMP
RCMP in Nanaimo, B.C., have issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 29-year-old woman.

Police said they began looking for Cheyenne Davidson on Monday after a family member reported they hadn’t heard from her in several months.

What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

“Davidson is believed to be of no fixed address. As a result of the information provided to police, there is concern for her safety and well-being,” RCMP said in a media release Thursday.

Read more: RCMP search for missing Nanaimo woman who missed ‘urgent’ medical appointment

Mounties said they followed up with jurisdictions on Vancouver Island and in the Lower Mainland, and tried to contact Davidson’s known friends and associates but have not been able to locate her.

Davidson is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

