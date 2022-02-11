Menu

Crime

RCMP search for missing Nanaimo woman who missed ‘urgent’ medical appointment

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 9:45 pm
Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate Michell Van der Kemp. View image in full screen
Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate Michell Van der Kemp. Nanaimo RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a 55-year-old woman who missed an “urgent medical appointment” at the hospital earlier this week.

Police say Michelle Van der Kemp didn’t show up as scheduled for her appointment on Monday, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Read more: Police search for missing young woman last seen at Nanaimo, B.C. hospital

“As a result, her health care providers are extremely concerned for her safety and well-being,” Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien said in a media release.

Trending Stories

Van der Kemp is described as five-foot-six with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

Click to play video: 'What is a Silver Alert?' What is a Silver Alert?
What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020
