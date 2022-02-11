RCMP search for missing Nanaimo woman who missed ‘urgent’ medical appointment

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a 55-year-old woman who missed an “urgent medical appointment” at the hospital earlier this week.

Police say Michelle Van der Kemp didn’t show up as scheduled for her appointment on Monday, and has not been seen or heard from since.

“As a result, her health care providers are extremely concerned for her safety and well-being,” Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien said in a media release.

Van der Kemp is described as five-foot-six with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

