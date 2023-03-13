Man shot in Nanaimo, B.C. was trying to retrieve stolen property from encampment: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo, B.C. RCMP believe a man was shot and injured when he went to retrieve some stolen property from an encampment in the city.

Officers were called just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to the area of Mill Street and Barsby Avenue, in downtown Nanaimo.

When officers arrived, they found a group of adults in a parking lot on Terminal Avenue, with one of them suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Paramedics were called and took the victim to the hospital for emergency medical treatment, police said.

It is believed the victim is now in stable condition in the hospital.

During the investigation, police said two persons of interest were taken into police custody on unrelated warrants.

The original scene of the incident was a shelterless encampment, RCMP explained, which was later secured by officers so a forensic investigation and police dogs could be brought in.

A firearm was later located and seized by officers, RCMP confirmed.

“Investigators believe this incident was the result of a group of individuals who went to the encampment to retrieve stolen property, and as a result, an altercation ensued”, said R/Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a media release.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking for anyone with information or dashcam video to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.