Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot in Nanaimo, B.C. was trying to retrieve stolen property from encampment: RCMP

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 4:27 pm
Nanaimo RCMP officers believe a person was shot while trying to retrieve some stolen property at a homeless encampment on Sunday. View image in full screen
Nanaimo RCMP officers believe a person was shot while trying to retrieve some stolen property at a homeless encampment on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nanaimo, B.C. RCMP believe a man was shot and injured when he went to retrieve some stolen property from an encampment in the city.

Officers were called just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to the area of Mill Street and Barsby Avenue, in downtown Nanaimo.

When officers arrived, they found a group of adults in a parking lot on Terminal Avenue, with one of them suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Paramedics were called and took the victim to the hospital for emergency medical treatment, police said.

It is believed the victim is now in stable condition in the hospital.

Read more: ‘He’s an actual human being’: Family decries horrific attack on Nanaimo homeless man

Story continues below advertisement

During the investigation, police said two persons of interest were taken into police custody on unrelated warrants.

The original scene of the incident was a shelterless encampment, RCMP explained, which was later secured by officers so a forensic investigation and police dogs could be brought in.

Click to play video: 'Man found fatally shot at Nanaimo shopping plaza'
Man found fatally shot at Nanaimo shopping plaza

A firearm was later located and seized by officers, RCMP confirmed.

Trending Now

“Investigators believe this incident was the result of a group of individuals who went to the encampment to retrieve stolen property, and as a result, an altercation ensued”, said R/Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a media release.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking for anyone with information or dashcam video to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

Advertisement
More on Crime
NanaimoNanaimo crimeNanaimo ShootingNanaimo homelessMill Street and Barsby AvenueMill Street and Barsby Avenue homelessNanaimo crime concernsNanaimo homeless shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers