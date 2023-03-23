Gun stashed in underwear nets B.C. shooting victim 4 years behind bars

Send this page to someone via email

The victim of a shooting in Richmond, B.C., more than three years ago has been sentenced to just over four years in prison, after health-care workers treating him found a gun in his underwear.

Robert Kinnear was shot multiple times outside the Richmond Centre Mall in July 2019. At the time, police described the shooting as a targeted attack.

He later pleaded guilty to possession of a restricted firearm.

According to a recently published ruling, Kinnear refused to let paramedics pull his pants and underwear down to treat him, claiming he didn’t want to be exposed in public.

But when he arrived at hospital and a doctor removed his underwear, she spotted a handgun in his “groin/buttocks area.”

“The barrel of the gun was in his buttocks and pointed upward toward his torso while the handle was pointed forward toward Mr. Kinnear’s testicles,” the ruling states.

“The firearm was seized and on inspection it was noted that the chamber did not have a bullet, however, the magazine contained eight 9 mm hollow point bullets. Further examination of the firearm determined that it was a 9mm Polymer 80 model PF940C semi-automatic partially made from a kit and without a serial number.”

According to the ruling, Kinnear said he’d gone to the mall to meet a man he had previous trouble with who had allegedly offered him cash as a gesture of goodwill and to resolve their differences, but that he’d still brought the gun for protection.

Judge Reginald Harris noted that Kinnear was the subject of five lifetime firearms bans.

He also has a criminal history dating back to his youth in Ontario, which includes a conviction for manslaughter along with drug and weapons charges.

The fact that the gun was made from a kit and thus had no serial number, was loaded with hollow point bullets, and was being carried in a public place were also aggravating factors, Harris found.

“Mr. Kinnear’s offence requires a sentence that denounces, deters and protects the public,” he wrote.

“Gun violence continues to increase throughout this province and all, including the courts, must respond with a view to protect the public. The sentence I impose must reflect this and reflect the seriousness of Mr. Kinnear’s conduct.”

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of five years, while Kinnear’s lawyer asked for three years.

Harris ultimately sided with the Crown’s five-year argument, but deducted nine months in recognition of his strict bail conditions and time in pre-trial custody, leaving Kinnear with a total sentence of four years and three months.