Canada
July 30, 2019 5:48 am
Updated: July 30, 2019 5:49 am

Shots reported fired near Tim Hortons at CF Richmond Centre

By Network news anchor  CKNW
Global News
A heavy police presence could be seen Monday night outside the Tim Hortons at CF Richmond Centre in the 6,500 block of Number Three Road.

Several witnesses told Global News that shortly before 10:30 p.m., they heard as many as seven gunshots.

Global News has calls into Richmond RCMP for more information on what happened.

