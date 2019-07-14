Crime
July 14, 2019 3:32 pm
Updated: July 14, 2019 3:35 pm

Overnight stabbing in downtown Vancouver leaves man in hospital

By Online Journalist  Global News

The scene of a stabbing in downtown Vancouver on Sunday morning.

Global News
A A

A man was taken to hospital in Vancouver on Sunday after a stabbing that left him with non-life threatening injuries.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said paramedics were called to Bute Street near West Pender Street just before 4 a.m.

READ MORE: Vancouver police seeking suspect in early a.m. downtown stabbing

Vancouver police said first responders found a man in his 20s, who was transported to hospital where he received surgery for stab wounds.

Police said it appears the victim was involved in an altercation prior to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Downtown Stabbing
Stabbing
vancouver downtown stabbing
vancouver overnight stabbing
vancouver police
Vancouver stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.