Overnight stabbing in downtown Vancouver leaves man in hospital

A man was taken to hospital in Vancouver on Sunday after a stabbing that left him with non-life threatening injuries.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said paramedics were called to Bute Street near West Pender Street just before 4 a.m.

Vancouver police said first responders found a man in his 20s, who was transported to hospital where he received surgery for stab wounds.

Police said it appears the victim was involved in an altercation prior to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.