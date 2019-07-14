Overnight stabbing in downtown Vancouver leaves man in hospital
A A
A man was taken to hospital in Vancouver on Sunday after a stabbing that left him with non-life threatening injuries.
B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said paramedics were called to Bute Street near West Pender Street just before 4 a.m.
READ MORE: Vancouver police seeking suspect in early a.m. downtown stabbing
Vancouver police said first responders found a man in his 20s, who was transported to hospital where he received surgery for stab wounds.
Police said it appears the victim was involved in an altercation prior to the stabbing.
No arrests have been made.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.