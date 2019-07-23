1 arrested, 1 in critical condition in alleged stabbing on Richmond transit bus
One person is in critical condition after an alleged stabbing on a TransLink bus.
BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS) said it was called to No. 3 Road and Cambie Road in Richmond just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, where paramedics found the victim.
TransLink has referred questions on the matter to the RCMP.
READ MORE: Man struck by bus after altercation in Burnaby declared neurologically dead
Richmond RCMP said a 21 year old man is in custody, and that he victim was 42-years-old.
The motive remains under investigation.
Eyewitness Peter Chen told Global News he saw police make the arrest.
READ MORE: Overnight stabbing in downtown Vancouver leaves man in hospital
“I saw a man get off the bus and RCMP… arrest that man after he [got] off the bus,” Chen said.
Workers in the area told Global News they saw about half a dozen passengers get off the bus, and were speaking about a stabbing on board.
What led to the altercation remains unclear.
WATCH: (June 20, 2019) Vancouver police use guided energy weapon to take down stabbing suspect
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.