1 arrested, 1 in critical condition in alleged stabbing on Richmond transit bus

One person is in critical condition after an alleged stabbing on a TransLink bus.

BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS) said it was called to No. 3 Road and Cambie Road in Richmond just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, where paramedics found the victim.

TransLink has referred questions on the matter to the RCMP.

READ MORE: Man struck by bus after altercation in Burnaby declared neurologically dead

Richmond RCMP said a 21 year old man is in custody, and that he victim was 42-years-old.

The motive remains under investigation.

Eyewitness Peter Chen told Global News he saw police make the arrest.

READ MORE: Overnight stabbing in downtown Vancouver leaves man in hospital

“I saw a man get off the bus and RCMP… arrest that man after he [got] off the bus,” Chen said.

Workers in the area told Global News they saw about half a dozen passengers get off the bus, and were speaking about a stabbing on board.

What led to the altercation remains unclear.

WATCH: (June 20, 2019) Vancouver police use guided energy weapon to take down stabbing suspect