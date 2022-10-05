Menu

Crime

Toronto man killed in Richmond, B.C. double shooting, investigators say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 5:14 pm
Homicide investigators said 21-year-old Shemar Jack was killed in Richmond on Oct. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators said 21-year-old Shemar Jack was killed in Richmond on Oct. 2, 2022. IHIT

B.C. homicide investigators have identified the victim of a late-night double shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition in Richmond, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said on Wednesday that 21-year-old Shemar Jack from Toronto was killed and has released his identity in hopes of furthering its investigation.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Richmond, B.C.

“Investigators believe this to be a targeted shooting in connection to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict and are working with their partners to determine Jack’s connection to the area,” IHIT’s Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a release.

Police said officers responded to the 8000 block of Sunnymede Crescent around 11 p.m. on Oct. 2, following the sound of gunfire, and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2nd-degree murder charge laid in man’s death at Langley, B.C. hotel

Both men were transported to hospital, where Jack was confirmed dead and the other remains for treatment.

Anyone with potential information regarding the double shooting or Jack is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'Ridge Meadows RCMP investigators on scene of shooting incident' Ridge Meadows RCMP investigators on scene of shooting incident

— with files from Global BC’s Elizabeth McSheffrey.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC tagIHIT tagRichmond tagBC RCMP tagIntegrated Homicide Investigation Team tagBc Shooting tagRichmond BC tagRichmond shooting tag21-year-old man victim tagtoronto man shot tag

