Toronto man killed in Richmond, B.C. double shooting, investigators say

B.C. homicide investigators have identified the victim of a late-night double shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition in Richmond, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said on Wednesday that 21-year-old Shemar Jack from Toronto was killed and has released his identity in hopes of furthering its investigation.

“Investigators believe this to be a targeted shooting in connection to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict and are working with their partners to determine Jack’s connection to the area,” IHIT’s Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a release.

Police said officers responded to the 8000 block of Sunnymede Crescent around 11 p.m. on Oct. 2, following the sound of gunfire, and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to hospital, where Jack was confirmed dead and the other remains for treatment.

Anyone with potential information regarding the double shooting or Jack is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

— with files from Global BC’s Elizabeth McSheffrey.