1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Richmond, B.C.

A man is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday evening.
Police responded to the 8000-block of Sunnymede Crescent around 11 p.m. in response to sounds of gunfire and found the men suffering from gunshot wounds.
The incident appears to be targeted, RCMP said in a Monday news release.
Police have cordoned off the area and are coordinating with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact (IHIT) at 1-877-551-4448.
