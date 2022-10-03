Menu

Crime

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Richmond, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 2:36 pm
Richmond RCMP on scene at a home on Princeton Avenue Wednesday. Credit: Global News View image in full screen
Richmond RCMP attend to the scene of a crime in this Global News file photo. Mounties in the Metro Vancouver city are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Sun. Oct. 2, 2022. Global News

A man is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday evening.

Police responded to the 8000-block of Sunnymede Crescent around 11 p.m. in response to sounds of gunfire and found the men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The incident appears to be targeted, RCMP said in a Monday news release.

Police have cordoned off the area and are coordinating with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact (IHIT) at 1-877-551-4448.

