Canada

Autopsy on body of Jo-Anne Donovan confirms death was homicide: B.C. RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 8:31 pm
Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, of Kamloops, B.C. was last seen at home in the Westsyde neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, of Kamloops, B.C., was last seen at home in the Westsyde neighbourhood. Handout / Kamloops RCMP
Police say an autopsy confirmed what they suspected: That a B.C. woman who went missing earlier this month was killed.

Kamloops RCMP say the autopsy on Jo-Anne Donovan was performed on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old was thought to be last seen on March 13, with her body being discovered near her residence on March 22, roughly one week after she was reported missing.

Read more: RCMP declare Jo-Anne Donovan investigation a homicide after finding female body

“Sadly, the autopsy results verified what investigators initially suspected, that Jo-Anne Donovan was the victim of homicide,” said Cpl. Dave Marshall.

“As our investigation continues, so too does our appeal for more information from the public to help us timeline Jo-Anne’s last movements and determine exactly what transpired.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Donovan enjoyed going for walks around McArthur Island Park, the Kamloops airport, and Tranquille Farms.

RCMP added that they’re still seeking witnesses who may have seen Donovan or her grey Chevrolet Impala on March 13 — the date police believe she went missing.

Click to play video: 'Kamloops RCMP say missing person investigation now treated as homicide'
Kamloops RCMP say missing person investigation now treated as homicide

“Police are also seeking to speak with anyone who recently spoke with Jo-Anne or visited her residence, who has not already been contacted by investigators,” said Marshall.

Police added that the investigation continues.

The Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit is asking anyone who has any information regarding Jo-Anne Donovan to contact the detachment at 250-828-3000.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba to spend $2 million on missing persons response strategy'
Manitoba to spend $2 million on missing persons response strategy
