RCMP declare Jo-Anne Donovan investigation a homicide after finding female body

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Kamloops have declared a missing person investigation a homicide after finding a woman’s body this week.

No details were provided about when and where the body was found, but a Thursday news release said it was “tentatively identified” as 57-year-old Jo-Anne Donovan, who was last seen on March 13.

“This is not the outcome that anyone was hoping for,” Cpl. David Marshall said in a release. “Our investigation has now shifted focus to determine what happened to Jo-Anne.”

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the identity of the deceased, police added.

Jo-Anne Donovan’s grey Chevrolet Impala is seen in a garage. Donovan had not been seen or heard from since March 13, 2023. Handout/Kamloops RCMP

Donovan was last seen in her Westsyde neighbourhood home, and her lack of contact with friends and family was characterized as “highly unusual” by RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Police notified the public of her disappearance on Tuesday and released a photo of Donovan’s grey 2011 Chevrolet Impala in an effort to establish a timeline of her movements.

1:09 Family of missing Surrey teen make plea for safe return

RCMP said Thursday they don’t believe there is any risk to the public.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for more information about the discovery of the body.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the detachment at 250-828-3000.