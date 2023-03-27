B.C. driver clocked at nearly 100 km/h over posted speed limit

Send this page to someone via email

A novice driver on Vancouver Island was issued multiple tickets and had their vehicle impounded for seven days after being clocked speeding nearly 100 km/h over the posted speed limit last Wednesday.

The BC Highway Patrol said the driver, who had an “N” under B.C.’s graduated licensing, was clocked at 194 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 18 near Lake Cowichan.

A second officer further down the highway clocked him at 191 km/h.

“The Cowichan Valley Highway (Hwy 18) usually has wildlife, such as elk, on or in close proximity to the roadway that become a visual distraction or something nobody wants to hit, especially in the dark,” Highway Patrol Const. Mike Infanti said in a media release.

“Thankfully this young man did not get to meet one of these animals or any other obstacles prior to police meeting up with him.”

In addition to the fines and the impound, the driver was apprehended under B.C. Mental Health Act and taken to hospital.

Police did not provide details about what prompted the arrest.