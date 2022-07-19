Vehicles impounded after being clocked driving twice the speed limit: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people driving past Vernon Mounties on Highway 97 at twice the posted speed limit will be forced to slow down, now that their wheels have been taken away.

“One of our officers stopped two vehicles travelling at over double the posted limit on Highway 97 around noon (Tuesday),” Const. Chris Terleski said.

A photo indicates that the drivers were travelling at 183 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

0:53 Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting – Jun 4, 2022

“At that speed, if anything happens, the result is going to be tragic,” Terleski said. “Both drivers were issued fines for excessive speeding and will be without their vehicles for seven days.”

Story continues below advertisement

Terleski added that the drivers did not know one another and weren’t racing, just speeding.

One was in a truck, the other a motorcycle and he doesn’t know where they were from.

1:32 Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating suspicious house fire in Coldstream Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating suspicious house fire in Coldstream – Jan 15, 2022

He did, however, say both had their vehicles impounded right there and they had to make arrangements for a ride.

“It’s a sticky situation for the drivers caught but there is no excuse for going that fast,” he said. “If anything happens, you have no time to react.”