Crime

Teen driver charged after allegedly spitting in Abbotsford, B.C. police officers’ faces

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 6:38 pm
Abbotsford police say a young driver has been charged and slapped with more than $800 in fines after allegedly spitting in officers' faces during a traffic stop. View image in full screen
Abbotsford police say a young driver has been charged and slapped with more than $800 in fines after allegedly spitting in officers' faces during a traffic stop. Abbotsford police
Abbotsford, B.C., police say an 18-year-old man has been charged with assault and had his parents’ vehicle impounded after allegedly spitting in two officers’ faces.

The incident began shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, while police were conducting patrols along South Fraser Way near Clearbrook Road.

Read more: Man charged after baby spat on in Mount Pleasant, Vancouver police say

In a media release, police said officers spotted a vehicle doing 90 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

They then watched the driver perform several dangerous maneuvers including passing on a double solid line and fail to stop at a controlled intersection, before speeding up to 105 km/h, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Bill introduced to protect first responders'
Bill introduced to protect first responders

When they pulled the driver over, he allegedly refused to identify himself when police asked for his licence, then allegedly went on to spit in the officers’ faces.

Read more: Vancouver police officers latest victims of spit assault, deputy chief says

Investigators said the driver was charged with assaulting a police offiicer and obstruction.

He was also fined $816 for excessive speeding and several other Motor Vehicle Act infractions, while his parents’ vehicle was impounded for seven days.

