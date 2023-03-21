Teen driver charged after allegedly spitting in Abbotsford, B.C. police officers’ faces

Abbotsford, B.C., police say an 18-year-old man has been charged with assault and had his parents’ vehicle impounded after allegedly spitting in two officers’ faces.
The incident began shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, while police were conducting patrols along South Fraser Way near Clearbrook Road.
In a media release, police said officers spotted a vehicle doing 90 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
They then watched the driver perform several dangerous maneuvers including passing on a double solid line and fail to stop at a controlled intersection, before speeding up to 105 km/h, according to police.
When they pulled the driver over, he allegedly refused to identify himself when police asked for his licence, then allegedly went on to spit in the officers’ faces.
Investigators said the driver was charged with assaulting a police offiicer and obstruction.
He was also fined $816 for excessive speeding and several other Motor Vehicle Act infractions, while his parents’ vehicle was impounded for seven days.
