Vancouver police officers latest victims of spit assault, deputy chief says

There’s been another report of assault by spit in Vancouver, this time targeting a pair of police officers.

Vancouver police Deputy Chief Howard Chow took to social media Saturday to say that a pair of officers working the Granville Strip had been spat on Friday night.

“They were kicked and spat at by a man who’s been previously charged for spitting at police,” wrote Chow.

Two more officers assaulted last night doing their job in the Granville mall. They were kicked and spat at by a man who's been previously charged for spitting at police. Being spat at is vile enough, #COVID19 takes it to another level. #NotOkay #NotPartOfOurJobDescription pic.twitter.com/caeHQKWCwb — Howard Chow (@DeputyChow) August 1, 2020

“Being spat at is vile enough, #COVID19 takes it to another level.”

Vancouver police said the incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. near Granville and Helmken streets.

Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Roed said officers were dealing with the man over a bylaw infraction when he spat in one officer’s face and on the other officer’s feet.

The man was arrested for assault and uttering threats, and remains in custody.

Roed said both officers were able to “decontaminate” from the spit.

Back in April, two men were charged with assault after allegedly spitting at Vancouver police officers and claiming to have COVID-19.

Earlier this week, two Vancouver women came forward to report they had been spat on by a man in Gastown, a day apart.

Police told Global News they had seen an uptick in spitting incidents in recent months.

Spitting on someone is considered assault under the Criminal Code of Canada, and police urged anyone who is a victim to call 911 if the crime is still in progress, or the non emergency line otherwise.