Man charged after baby spat on in Mount Pleasant, Vancouver police say

Vancouver police say a man has been arrested and charged after a mother reported that a stranger had spat on her baby.

The incident occurred on Friday in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood near a Main Street and W Broadway bus stop, around 3 p.m.

“A mom and her baby boy were among a number of people waiting at a bus stop when a stranger approached and began yelling at people to get out of his way,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

“As the young mom moved her stroller to make room, the suspect allegedly stopped and deliberately spat into the stroller, hitting her 13-month-old child.”

Vancouver police said the mom then immediately called police leading to an arrest within minutes.

The suspect, who police say is well-known to them, was taken to jail.

Glen Asselin has been charged with assault. He remains in custody pending his bail hearing, police said.