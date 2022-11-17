Several arrests made in ‘united’ police investigation in Kelowna, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police swarmed a home along Martin Avenue in Kelowna on Thursday morning.

The large presence at 11 a.m., which included the RCMP’s South East District Emergency Response Team, was related to a search warrant in an alleged criminal investigation.

Kelowna RCMP say they and ERT assisted Vancouver police in executing the search warrant, which led to several arrests.

“Although at this time we cannot comment on any of the specifics, this is an excellent example of how multiple police agencies united to make our streets safer throughout British Columbia,” said Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for information.

