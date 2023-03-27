Toronto Blue Jays menu at Rogers Centre will feature poutine hot dogs among new items

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Blue Jays fans can expect a raft of changes at the Rogers Centre for the upcoming season to include an adventurous new menu at some stands featuring a poutine hot dog among other items.

The Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto has undergone major renovations during the off-season, before fans return in the spring. Significant changes have been made to the 500 level and the lower outfield decks.

Alongside the physical makeover to the stadium, menu items have been tweaked, changed and introduced for the first time.

Read more: Blue Jays introduce general admission tickets

On Monday, Aramark Sports and Entertainment, which caters for several Major League Baseball grounds, including Toronto, unveiled a new menu.

A new stand in Section 106 called The Catch will sell craft cocktails as well as mac and cheese, Montreal smoked meat and Cuban sandwiches. In Section 100, The Stop will sell banh mi sandwiches.

Story continues below advertisement

A hot dog centre will operate in Section 209, while bacon-pepper grilled cheese and milkshakes will be sold at Park Social on Level 500, the caterer said.

Other new menu options include Jerk Chicken Nachos and poutine hot dogs. A peanut butter and jelly churro will also be on sale in the 500s.

“Our teams have been working through the offseason to develop menu creations and venue advancements that will deliver the memorable gameday experiences that fans have come to expect,” Alison Birdwell, president and CEO of Aramark Sports and Entertainment, said in a statement.