Sports

Blue Jays introduce general admission tickets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2023 1:47 pm
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays are introducing new $20 general admission tickets for outfield areas of Rogers Centre.

Toronto’s downtown ballpark has undergone major renovations this off-season, including the creation of five new “neighbourhoods” within the stadium.

Blue Jays single game tickets provide fans with a reserved bowl seat but the new $20 outfield district tickets will give them access to the new outfield areas.

Those new sections include Park Social, a space on the 500 level overlooking left field.

At the same level but above right field is the Corona Rooftop Patio. Directly below that is The Catch, a bar space perched above the visitors’ bullpen, while a bar next to that called The Stop overlooks centre field.

Schneiders Porch, an open-air hotdog concession at the right-field level of the 200s, has also been added.

Finally, the WestJet Flight Deck in the 200 level has been refreshed with retro arcade games and a new brewery-style menu.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

