BC Winter Games underway in Vernon

Following a one-year delay, hundreds of athletes are in the Okanagan this weekend, competing in the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games.

The Games were slated to take place last year in Vernon, but were cancelled for a variety of reasons, including COVID-19 concerns.

On Thursday evening, the official ceremonies took place at Kal-Tire Place. An estimated 895 athletes from 122 communities across B.C. will compete in 15 sports. Also in the North Okanagan are 300 coaches and 140 officials.

“These Games bring people together and strengthen community connections, while also generating significant benefits to local businesses,” said Lana Popham, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport.

“Our government is proud to continue to support the BC Games Society, and we are committed to encouraging B.C. athletes on their journey from the playing field to the podium, or wherever they go next.”

The Winter Games will run March 23 to 26 and feature 1,400 volunteers. Action began Friday morning and wraps up Sunday at noon. Vernon previously hosted the BC Winter Games in 1992 and 2012 plus the 1982 BC Summer Games.

The BC Summer and Winter Games first began in 1978.

“This event is the culmination of years of hard work from the host community and our participants,” said Alison Noble, president and CEO of the BC Games Society.

“The BC Games represent a chance to bring the province together in a celebration of sport and community development and the effects will be felt in Greater Vernon for years to come.”

“We are ready and thrilled to be welcoming BC’s top athletes, coaches and officials to Greater Vernon,” said Nicky Dunlop, president of the Greater Vernon BC Winter Games.

“The way that our community has rallied around these Games to deliver an exceptional experience for the athletes has been amazing, and we can’t wait to kick off this celebration of sport.”

More information about the BC Winter Games is available online.