Crime

Replica gun results in ERT deployment to Surrey, B.C. home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 6:37 pm
The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team seen at a weapons call in Surrey on Thursday. View image in full screen
The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team seen at a weapons call in Surrey on Thursday. Global News
A weapons call likely related to a replica firearm led to the deployment of a police Emergency Response Team in Surrey, B.C., Thursday morning.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to a home on 104 Avenue near 129 Street just after 8 a.m. to reports of two men with a gun.

Read more: 12 men arrested in Surrey for brandishing fake guns while filming a TikTok video

Mounties surrounded the house with the support of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, resulting in a nearly four-hour incident.

Police said there were about 14 people inside the home with “varying levels of cooperativeness,” and that “multiple people” were taken into custody.

Read more: Bear spray, replica gun seized after girl reports she was accosted in park

A search of the home eventually revealed no real firearms in the home, but police did find a replica firearm which they believe was the basis for the initial call.

Trending Now

Nobody was injured, and police subsequently released everyone from custody.

Click to play video: 'Why is it so tough for the B.C. government to make a decision about the SPS?'
Why is it so tough for the B.C. government to make a decision about the SPS?

 

Surrey RCMPSurrey policeEmergency Response TeamERTweapons callReplica GunReplica Firearmsurrey ERTERT call
