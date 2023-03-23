Replica gun results in ERT deployment to Surrey, B.C. home

Send this page to someone via email

A weapons call likely related to a replica firearm led to the deployment of a police Emergency Response Team in Surrey, B.C., Thursday morning.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to a home on 104 Avenue near 129 Street just after 8 a.m. to reports of two men with a gun.

Mounties surrounded the house with the support of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, resulting in a nearly four-hour incident.

Police said there were about 14 people inside the home with “varying levels of cooperativeness,” and that “multiple people” were taken into custody.

A search of the home eventually revealed no real firearms in the home, but police did find a replica firearm which they believe was the basis for the initial call.

Nobody was injured, and police subsequently released everyone from custody.