Bear spray, replica gun seized after girl reports she was accosted in park

Three people were arrested in New Westminster, B.C. last week after a girl said she was accosted when someone pointed a can of bear spray in a local park.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Moody Park. The girl called 911 and provided suspect descriptions, police said in a Wednesday news release.

They seized a replica handgun and two cans of bear spray from the suspects.

“Thanks to this youth calling 9-1-1, we were able to locate and arrest these suspects,” said Sgt. Justine Thom in the release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the New West Minster Police Department at 604-525-5411.

