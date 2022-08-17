Menu

Bear spray, replica gun seized after girl reports she was accosted in park

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 8:29 pm
New Westminster police seized a replica handgun and two cannisters of bear spray in response to a girl's 911 call from Moody Park on Aug. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
New Westminster police seized a replica handgun and two cannisters of bear spray in response to a girl's 911 call from Moody Park on Aug. 12, 2022. Handout/New Westminster Police Department

Three people were arrested in New Westminster, B.C. last week after a girl said she was accosted when someone pointed a can of bear spray in a local park.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Moody Park. The girl called 911 and provided suspect descriptions, police said in a Wednesday news release.

They seized a replica handgun and two cans of bear spray from the suspects.

Read more: New Surrey police officer arrested by RCMP, may face breach of trust charge

“Thanks to this youth calling 9-1-1, we were able to locate and arrest these suspects,” said Sgt. Justine Thom in the release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the New West Minster Police Department at 604-525-5411.

Click to play video: 'New concerns about a rise in teen violence' New concerns about a rise in teen violence
New concerns about a rise in teen violence – May 12, 2022
