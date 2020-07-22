12 men arrested in Surrey for brandishing fake guns while filming a TikTok video

Send this page to someone via email

A group of young men filming a video for social media found themselves in trouble Tuesday evening.

Surrey RCMP was called just before 7 p.m. to Mud Bay Park after reports a man with a gun had put another man in a headlock and dragged him into the bushes.

A large number of officers responded and when they arrived arrested 12 men between the ages of 25 and 30 years old.

However, it turns out the group was filming a TikTok video. They had two pistol-style airsoft guns in the bushes, one baseball bat, one camera, and a chair with a rope.

After this discovery, police released the men and issued them a $200 bylaw ticket for Section 33 of the Parks Regulation Bylaw. This prohibits the carrying of an airgun within a park without the prior written permission of the general manager.

“Police have a duty to respond to all weapons calls as legitimate public safety concerns,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko with Surrey RCMP said in a media release. “This group of young men put themselves and others at risk as a result of their poor decision making.

“Airsoft pistols and other replica firearms are best left at home, or better yet, for the safety and well-being of our community, please don’t buy one.”