Crime

12 men arrested in Surrey for brandishing fake guns while filming a TikTok video

By Amy Judd Global News
Large RCMP response after men seen with guns in Surrey park
RCMP were called to a Surrey park Tuesday evening after witnesses saw a group of men with guns. However, it turns out the guns were fake and the men were filming a TikTok video.

A group of young men  filming a video for social media found themselves in trouble Tuesday evening.

Surrey RCMP was called just before 7 p.m. to Mud Bay Park after reports a man with a gun had put another man in a headlock and dragged him into the bushes.

A large number of officers responded and when they arrived arrested 12 men between the ages of 25 and 30 years old.

Read more: B.C. man who posed as modelling agent charged in sex assault investigation

However, it turns out the group was filming a TikTok video. They had two pistol-style airsoft guns in the bushes, one baseball bat, one camera, and a chair with a rope.

Trending Stories

After this discovery, police released the men and issued them a $200 bylaw ticket for Section 33 of the Parks Regulation Bylaw. This prohibits the carrying of an airgun within a park without the prior written permission of the general manager.

Read more: Teens on TikTok find couple’s bodies in suitcases at Seattle beach

“Police have a duty to respond to all weapons calls as legitimate public safety concerns,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko with Surrey RCMP said in a media release. “This group of young men put themselves and others at risk as a result of their poor decision making.

“Airsoft pistols and other replica firearms are best left at home, or better yet, for the safety and well-being of our community, please don’t buy one.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
