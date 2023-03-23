Confusion over funding cut leaves Victoria late night police patrols in limbo

The City of Victoria is facing controversy and confusion about whether a late-night police crime reduction program is on the chopping block.

The Victoria Police Department’s Late Night Great Night program has been in place since 2009, and patrols the downtown entertainment district on Friday and Saturday nights with the aim of increasing safety and reducing street disorder.

Welcome to our #vicpdlive for the Late Night Great Night task force. 'Meet & Greet' is our main strategy to help keep #yyj's entertainment district safe. First up, the briefing. pic.twitter.com/8CLmAhTCeL — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) March 12, 2023

It’s a program Jeremy Petzing, the owner-operator of The Local and The Farmhouse in downtown Victoria told Global News he’s come to rely on.

“The more police officers we see the more conversation we have with all of them and the appearance, it’s awesome,” Petzing said.

“It’s great ot see them all downtown and greeting people, saying hi, walking by. It creates such a wonderful level of comfort for everybody to see the police downtown all the time.”

But the future of the program is now in question.

During budget deliberations last month aimed at reducing a projected property tax increase of nine per cent, council voted to eliminate $220,000 in city funding for business and community relations — money it turns out funds the police program.

The move has incensed Victoria Police Chief Del Manak, who said, when he heard in February that the funding could be eliminated, he approached the mayor and made a presentation to councillors at an in-camera meeting.

“I basically painted the accurate picture of what we are seeing in downtown in Victoria,” Manak said, explaining that police are seeing violent offenders and gang associates from the Lower Mainland coming to Victoria and its nightclubs.

“It’s important that the police are there proactively, that we are engaging with the bar staff who are put in a very difficult position when they see people coming in in large groups, basically pushing their way into the night clubs. It is really irresponsible to have them be the face of trying to eject them.”

Manak said his presentation was positively received, but that the money ended up being cut anyway.

He said it was too late for the police department to find the money elsewhere in its own budget this year to replace the contribution from the city’s budget.

In a statement, City of Victoria spokesperson Sheldon Johnson said the Late Night Great Night program includes items such as taxi stands and outdoor urinals, but that “due to COVID and a lack of partner participation, these additions have not been operating for the last few years.”

The city had refocused daytime disorder in the downtown core, and was putting money into “downtown animation and activation” based on its consultation with businesses, he added.

“The fact the City has been very clear for months with VicPD that the program was likely to end and any staff costs should be appropriately included in their core budget. It’s disappointing they were unable or unwilling to account for this small item in their nearly $70 million budget.”

However at least one city councillor said the program funding cut was based on a misunderstanding.

Coun. Marg Gardiner said during budget presentations in February, councillors did not realize the $220,000 in question came from the city’s own budget to fund the police program.

“I, if not most of council, were very influenced in a very strong and supportive way of Chief Manal’s description of what the money was used for, we just did not realized which pot of money it came from,” she said.

“The bottom line is this: the residents, the businesses and the city need a very healthy and strong Victoria police force. And VicPD needs the city, residents and businesses to respect them.”

Gardiner said she expects a motion to review the decision to be heard at council’s next meeting in early April.

That’s something Petzing told Global News he hopes to see.

“There’s already not enough police officers and investment, we just need more, and to pull that back it’s like pulling the rug from under our feet,” he said.

“Do not cut Late Night Great Night show. It’s great having them in downtown Victoria, they are an integral part of having just a great level of comfort downtown.”