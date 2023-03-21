Victoria police tackle man accused in knifepoint robbery spree

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police say they arrested a man accused of robbing three people at knifepoint and potentially stabbing a fourth last Friday.

Police arrested the suspect after an officer chased him on foot, deployed a Taser, and eventually tackled him when the weapon proved ineffective, police said in a media release Tuesday.

Police said they recovered a knife at the scene of the arrest.

According to police, the string of incidents took place around 11:30 p.m.

In the first robbery, police allege the suspect approached the victim as they were walking with a friend on Yates Street near Vancouver Street and held a knife to their throat, demanding cash.

The suspect fled when the victim’s friend called 911. The victim was unhurt.

Police said the suspect then approached another victim in the 900-block of Yates Street and claimed to have stabbed two people while brandishing a knife and demanding money.

The victim and suspect fought for control over the knife before the victim fled, pursued by the knife-wielding suspect, police said. The victim, who suffered a cut to their hand, was able to get away and called 911.

Not long afterward, the suspect allegedly tackled someone near View and Blanchard streets then pulled a knife and robbed them, police said.

A bystander intervened and the suspect fled with the victim’s belongings, police said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they later spoke with another potential victim who suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest in the same area of downtown around the time of the other robberies, and that they were working to see if the case was linked.

Investigators said they believe there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward.

Two Victoria police vehicles and a taxi were also damaged in a collision that sent the cab driver and an officer to hospital with injuries as police flooded the downtown core in response to the robbery spree.

The suspect, who police said was already wanted on an outstanding warrant and in breach of a court-ordered condition not to possess knives, remains in custody.

Victoria police are recommending multiple charges including assault with a weapon, robbery, obstruction of a police officer and breach of conditions.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or has further information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.