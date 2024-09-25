Saskatchewan man wanted for robbery killed in RCMP standoff

See more sharing options

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s police watchdog is investigating the shooting death of a man facing several arrest warrants for robbery.

Local RCMP say they had learned the man, wanted in the robbery of two businesses and a home, was in the area of Fishing Lake First Nation.

Police say a van seen speeding through the area had been stolen by the man from a school on Fishing Lake First Nation and that he was armed.

Officers chased the van on rural roads before it drove onto a field, where shots were fired to get the vehicle to stop.

Police say 34-year-old Joseph “Joey” Desjarlais was found dead inside the van and that his family has been told.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team is now looking into Desjarlais’s death and the RCMP’s interactions with him.