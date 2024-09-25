Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan man wanted for robbery killed in RCMP standoff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating the shooting death of a man facing several arrest warrants for robbery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating the shooting death of a man facing several arrest warrants for robbery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s police watchdog is investigating the shooting death of a man facing several arrest warrants for robbery.

Local RCMP say they had learned the man, wanted in the robbery of two businesses and a home, was in the area of Fishing Lake First Nation.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say a van seen speeding through the area had been stolen by the man from a school on Fishing Lake First Nation and that he was armed.

Officers chased the van on rural roads before it drove onto a field, where shots were fired to get the vehicle to stop.

Trending Now

Police say 34-year-old Joseph “Joey” Desjarlais was found dead inside the van and that his family has been told.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team is now looking into Desjarlais’s death and the RCMP’s interactions with him.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices