Woman assaulted after declining meal invitation in Victoria, B.C. park

Victoria police are searching for a suspect after a woman was allegedly assaulted in a public park for refusing a meal invitation.

The victim was in Pioneer Park when she was approached by a stranger around 6 p.m. on Nov. 3. The man asked her if she would like to get something to eat with him, police said in a Thursday news release.

When the woman declined, the suspect grabbed her and told her to come with him. She pulled herself away, sought safety and was not physically harmed, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man between 50 and 60 years old and about five-foot-10. He had a grey beard and grey hair, and was wearing a blue rain jacket.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or Crime Stoppers at 10800-222-8477.