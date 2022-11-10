Menu

Comments

Crime

Woman assaulted after declining meal invitation in Victoria, B.C. park

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 3:14 pm
A Victoria police vehicle is seen in a file photo. Police area investigating a stabbing around Rock Bay Avenue and Gorge Road East after 2 p.m. on Wed. Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
A Victoria police vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. Police are investigating an assault on a woman in Pioneer Park on Nov. 3, 2022. Facebook/Victoria Police Department

Victoria police are searching for a suspect after a woman was allegedly assaulted in a public park for refusing a meal invitation.

The victim was in Pioneer Park when she was approached by a stranger around 6 p.m. on Nov. 3. The man asked her if she would like to get something to eat with him, police said in a Thursday news release.

When the woman declined, the suspect grabbed her and told her to come with him. She pulled herself away, sought safety and was not physically harmed, police said.

Read more: North Vancouver RCMP say 12-year-old girl followed in ‘suspicious incident’

The suspect is described as a white man between 50 and 60 years old and about five-foot-10. He had a grey beard and grey hair, and was wearing a blue rain jacket.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or Crime Stoppers at 10800-222-8477.

