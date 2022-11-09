Menu

Crime

North Vancouver RCMP say 12-year-old girl followed in ‘suspicious incident’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 10:19 pm
North Vancouver RCMP say a 12-year-old girl was walking in this area on Halloween afternoon when she was followed by a suspicious man. View image in full screen
North Vancouver RCMP say a 12-year-old girl was walking in this area on Halloween afternoon when she was followed by a suspicious man. Global News

North Vancouver RCMP are looking for witnesses and video as they investigate what police are calling a “suspicious incident” on Halloween Monday.

Police said a 12-year-old girl reported she was followed by a strange man as she was walking through a garden near Lytton and Violet streets between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Read more: Public warned after rash of alleged ‘inappropriate’ actions against women in Burnaby, B.C. park

When the girl became suspicious, she ran to a nearby home. The man followed her until she reached the home, at which point he fled eastbound, police said.

Investigators said there was no contact between the man and the girl.

At this time we have no evidence of a criminal offence, North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said. We are treating this as a suspicious incident, and are asking anyone who has information regarding this investigation to contact us.

Read more: RCMP release sketch of North Vancouver sex assault suspect

The man is described as being in his mid-40s with dark brown hair. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark blue jeans, red and white shoes and a COVID mask, and carrying a dark blue backpack.

Anyone who saw the incident or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

North Vancouver RCMP investigating 2 suspected incidents of dog poisoning
