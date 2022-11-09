North Vancouver RCMP say 12-year-old girl followed in ‘suspicious incident’

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP are looking for witnesses and video as they investigate what police are calling a “suspicious incident” on Halloween Monday.

Police said a 12-year-old girl reported she was followed by a strange man as she was walking through a garden near Lytton and Violet streets between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

When the girl became suspicious, she ran to a nearby home. The man followed her until she reached the home, at which point he fled eastbound, police said.

Investigators said there was no contact between the man and the girl.

At this time we have no evidence of a criminal offence, North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said. We are treating this as a suspicious incident, and are asking anyone who has information regarding this investigation to contact us.

The man is described as being in his mid-40s with dark brown hair. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark blue jeans, red and white shoes and a COVID mask, and carrying a dark blue backpack.

Anyone who saw the incident or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.