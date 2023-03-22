Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver city council to weigh restricting display, sale of bear spray

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 11:02 pm
New Westminster police seized a replica handgun and two cannisters of bear spray in response to a girl's 911 call from Moody Park on Aug. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Vancouver city council will consider a proposal to restrict the display and sale of bear spray next week, following concerns from police. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver city council will consider regulating the display and sale of bear spray at a meeting next week, amid public safety concerns raised by the Vancouver police.

A report from the city’s general manager of development, buildings and licensing going to council on Tuesday proposes the city amend its licensing bylaw to ban the sale of bear spray to anyone under the age of 19, and to require other buyers to present ID.

Read more: Woman arrested after bear spraying, threatening officers, Vancouver police say

It also calls for retailers to keep bear spray in a locked area, and for sellers to record details of each sale and keep them on file for a year.

If council approves the changes, it would also add a $1,000 fine for non-compliance with the new measures.

Story continues below advertisement

“Regulating the sale of bear spray is a proactive measure to increase public safety and potentially reduce the number of violent offences involving these products in Vancouver, particularly by youth,” the report states.

“Staff did not consider an outright ban on the sale of bear spray to ensure adults who require bear spray for its intended usage still have access to it at businesses in Vancouver.”

Click to play video: 'Suspect armed with gun deploys bear spray'
Suspect armed with gun deploys bear spray

Vancouver police approached the city in 2022 with concerns about bear spray and asked the city to implement restrictions, according to the report.

It said bear spray incidents involving youth in Vancouver in 2022 increased by 121 per cent over 2018.

Any changes would only apply to the City of Vancouver, and the report calls on council to also write to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to ask for bear spray to be classified provincially as a restricted pesticide.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone selling a restricted pesticide must have a provincial vendor license, which is subject to provincial oversight for records and reporting.

Read more: New Westminster worker bear-sprayed after asking youth to leave bar: Police

The report cites the examples of Surrey, Chilliwack and Port Coquitlam, which put restrictions on the sale of bear spray in 1998, 2021 and 2022, respectively, banning sales to minors.

Surrey and Chilliwack have also limited its sale to sporting goods stores, and implemented record and reporting requirements.

According to the city report, Chilliwack RCMP reported a 49-per cent drop in files involving the use of bear spray.

It said 2022 data from Surrey showed 158 fewer violent bear-spray related incidents than Vancouver.

Click to play video: 'Port Coquitlam considers ban on selling bear spray to minors'
Port Coquitlam considers ban on selling bear spray to minors
VancouverVancouver city councilBear SprayPepper SprayVancouver Politicsbear spray attackMacebear spray banbear spray crimebear spray restriction
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers