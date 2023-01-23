Woman arrested after bear spraying, threatening officers, Vancouver police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old woman has been charged after reportedly bear-spraying and threatening two Vancouver police officers with a gun at a shopping area downtown Saturday afternoon.

The two constables were investigating an unrelated crime at a business near Granville and Georgia Street around 3:30 p.m, when a store worker was bear-sprayed by a shoplifter who fled, police said.

The officers chased after the woman and confronted her on the sidewalk, and according to police, the suspect bear-sprayed the officers, affecting people passing by.

The woman then allegedly pulled out a gun before being arrested and taken to jail.

“Facing extreme danger to themselves and the public, the officers fought through the effects of the bear mace and disarmed the suspect before anyone was seriously hurt,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

“As additional police responded, the two lone officers were able to gain control of the suspect and take her into custody before she could escape or harm anyone else.”

Chauntelle Gelink has been charged with a number of offences including robbery, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

The officers completed their shifts and are recovering.