Crime

Video shows suspect bear-spraying inside Vancouver department store, causing evacuation

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 5:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Suspect seen bear-spraying Vancouver shop in security video' Suspect seen bear-spraying Vancouver shop in security video
Vancouver police have released new footage of a "violent robbery suspect" seen bear-spraying the entrance of the Holt Renfrew store on Dec. 3. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact police at 604-717-4022.

Vancouver police are searching for the “violent robbery suspect” who deployed bear spray last week inside a downtown department store, causing an evacuation.

Security footage captured the masked individual spraying the entrance to Holt Renfrew at Pacific Centre around 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, creating a cloud of irritant at the front doors for anyone coming in.

“Dozens of people were impacted by the bear spray, which causes intense skin irritation, temporary blindness, and respiratory concerns,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in a Monday news release.

“The entire store had to be evacuated because it was so hard to breath(e).”

Police released the footage in the hopes that someone can identify the suspect.

Trending Stories
The person stole an $1,800 purse, then left the store and walked east on Dunsmuir Street towards Seymour.

“This was a violent crime that occurred on one of the busiest shopping nights of the year and affected many people,” said Addison.

“We’re asking everyone to look hard at this video and call us if you know the person responsible.”

The suspect is described as a man or woman, believed to be in their 20s, wearing a yellow face mask, a green hoodie and a black cap with a white logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-4022 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

