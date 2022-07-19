Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver senior sprayed in the face with bear spray: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 19, 2022 4:19 pm
Vancouver firefighters treat a senior who was exposed to pepper spray on the Downtown Eastside on Monday. View image in full screen
Vancouver firefighters treat a senior who was exposed to pepper spray on the Downtown Eastside on Monday. Debbie Resener / YouTube

One man was arrested Monday after a Vancouver senior was exposed to bear spray during a fight on the Downtown Eastside.

The incident happened around 6 p.m., in front of 40 East Hastings, according to Vancouver police.

Read more: Vancouver has a new tent city. This time it’s in the street, not a park

The senior, who lives in social housing in the neighbourhood, was walking in the curb lane when she encountered two men engaged in a fight, police said.

One of the men deployed bear spray, which struck her in the face, according to police.

Trending Stories

The woman wasn’t seriously hurt, but suffered extreme discomfort, and was treated by firefighters for exposure to the irritant.

Police said the man who deployed the bear spray was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Man stabbed after tensions rise on East Hastings' Man stabbed after tensions rise on East Hastings
Man stabbed after tensions rise on East Hastings
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagVancouver crime tagDowntown Eastside tagDTES tagBear Spray tagpepper stray tagsenior bear sprayed tagsenior pepper sprayed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers