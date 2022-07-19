Vancouver senior sprayed in the face with bear spray: police

Send this page to someone via email

One man was arrested Monday after a Vancouver senior was exposed to bear spray during a fight on the Downtown Eastside.

The incident happened around 6 p.m., in front of 40 East Hastings, according to Vancouver police.

The senior, who lives in social housing in the neighbourhood, was walking in the curb lane when she encountered two men engaged in a fight, police said.

One of the men deployed bear spray, which struck her in the face, according to police.

The woman wasn’t seriously hurt, but suffered extreme discomfort, and was treated by firefighters for exposure to the irritant.

Police said the man who deployed the bear spray was arrested.

