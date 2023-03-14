Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New Westminster worker bear-sprayed after asking youth to leave bar: Police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 4:13 pm
New Westminster police say a worker was bear sprayed last week after asking a group of youth to leave a licensed bar. View image in full screen
New Westminster police say a worker was bear sprayed last week after asking a group of youth to leave a licensed bar. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Westminster, B.C.,  police are investigating after a group of youth allegedly deployed bear spray at a local bar.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, when a staff member asked the underaged group to leave the licensed establishment in the 200-block of Columbia Street, police said.

Read more: Suspect sought after senior bear-sprayed in New Westminster, B.C.

According to police, one of the youth sprayed the worker before the group fled towards the Columbia SkyTrain station where they were detained by Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

“People working in the customer service field deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” NWPD Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a media release.

Read more: Bear spray, replica gun seized after girl reports she was accosted in park

Story continues below advertisement

“I hope parents take this opportunity to speak with their children about just how serious charges of assault with a weapon are, and how a conviction of assault with a weapon can change your life.”

Trending Now

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information to contact them at 604-525-5411.

Click to play video: 'New Westminster man charged in SkyTrain biting attack'
New Westminster man charged in SkyTrain biting attack

 

More on Crime
CrimeAssaultNew WestminsterBear Spraybear spray attackbear spray assaultbar worker bear sprayednew estminster crimenew westminster bear sprayrestaurant worker bear sprayed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers