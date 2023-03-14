New Westminster worker bear-sprayed after asking youth to leave bar: Police

New Westminster, B.C., police are investigating after a group of youth allegedly deployed bear spray at a local bar.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, when a staff member asked the underaged group to leave the licensed establishment in the 200-block of Columbia Street, police said.
According to police, one of the youth sprayed the worker before the group fled towards the Columbia SkyTrain station where they were detained by Metro Vancouver Transit Police.
“People working in the customer service field deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” NWPD Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a media release.
“I hope parents take this opportunity to speak with their children about just how serious charges of assault with a weapon are, and how a conviction of assault with a weapon can change your life.”
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information to contact them at 604-525-5411.
