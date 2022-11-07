Suspect sought after senior bear-sprayed in New Westminster, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for the suspect in what is believed to be a random bear spray attack on a senior in New Westminster, B.C., last Saturday.

Witnesses reported the male victim was attacked around 8th Street and Queens Avenue, but police couldn’t find anyone matching the suspect description in the area.

“We believe the suspect and the victim are not known to one another,” said Sgt. Justine Thom of the New Westminster Police Department in a Monday news release.

“Given the time of day and the location of this incident, we believe there were witnesses who have not yet come forward.”

The suspect is described as a white man, about 40 years old with a medium build, who walked with a hunch. He carried a backpack and wore a blue jacket, police said.

Officers are canvassing the area for security camera footage, Thom added, and asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 604-525-5411.