Crime

Suspect sought after senior bear-sprayed in New Westminster, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 5:04 pm
FILE - New Westminster police officers said they shut down an "illegal" nightclub on Jan. 30, 2022 and issued fines under B.C.'s COVID-19 Related Measures Act. View image in full screen
Police in New Westminster, B.C. are searching for the suspect in a bear spray attack on a senior on Nov. 5, 2022. Handout/New Westminster Police Department

Police are searching for the suspect in what is believed to be a random bear spray attack on a senior in New Westminster, B.C., last Saturday.

Witnesses reported the male victim was attacked around 8th Street and Queens Avenue, but police couldn’t find anyone matching the suspect description in the area.

“We believe the suspect and the victim are not known to one another,” said Sgt. Justine Thom of the New Westminster Police Department in a Monday news release.

“Given the time of day and the location of this incident, we believe there were witnesses who have not yet come forward.”

The suspect is described as a white man, about 40 years old with a medium build, who walked with a hunch. He carried a backpack and wore a blue jacket, police said.

Officers are canvassing the area for security camera footage, Thom added, and asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 604-525-5411.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

