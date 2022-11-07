Menu

Crime

Saanich, B.C. police seek help identifying man found dead in nature sanctuary

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 3:50 pm
Saanich police are looking to identify the owner of this tent, who was found dead last month. View image in full screen
Saanich police are looking to identify the owner of this tent, who was found dead last month. Saanich police

Police on Vancouver Island are asking for the public’s help to identify a man found dead last month.

In a media release Monday, Saanich police said the man was found in a wooded area at the Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary near Douglas Street and Haynes Road on Oct. 12.

Read more: Murder charge laid in pair of homicides in Saanich homicide, police say

Nearly a month later, detectives still haven’t been able to figure out who he was.

“We know that this is somebody’s loved one so we’re hoping anyone with information will come forward and speak with our investigators,” Const. Markus Anastasiades said.

“We are sharing a photo of the tent and sleeping bag in an effort to identify the man, as these were only a few of the identifiable items found at the scene.”

The man is described as five-foot-10 and 160 pounds, and was believed to be homeless, police said.

He was living in a two-toned silver and teal tent, covered with a dark blue tarp.

Read more: RCMP silent on Saanich bank shooting as last injured officer released from hospital

Police also located several bicycles nearby, but no personal items that would help identify the man.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the death, which police say is not being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

