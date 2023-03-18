Man extracted from pickup truck after 3-vehicle crash on N.S. highway

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were injured, including one man who had to be extracted from a truck, after a three-vehicle crash on a highway in Nova Scotia.

In a release, the RCMP said police, EHS and fire services responded to a collision on Highway 104 near Broadway around 11:08 Friday evening.

Responders “located a small SUV and two pickup trucks with extensive damage.”

The release said the initial investigation indicates a red Dodge pickup truck travelling east crossed the centre line, sideswiping the small SUV.

It then “continued a short distance in the westbound lane striking head-on a blue Dodge pickup that was carrying a flatbed trailer with a pickup on the trailer.”

The driver and sole occupant of the red pickup truck, a 53-year-old man from Antigonish County, had to be extracted from the vehicle by fire services. He was transported to hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger in the blue pickup truck, a 56-year-old man from New Brunswick, was also transported to hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the blue pickup truck, as well as the two female occupants of the SUV, did not appear injured, the release said.

The highway was closed for a short period Friday evening and later reopened. Police say the investigation is ongoing.