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Tech

AI expo in Saskatoon shows how fast the technology is evolving

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted April 27, 2026 8:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan artificial intelligence expo'
Saskatchewan artificial intelligence expo
WATCH: Artificial Intelligence isn't some futuristic concept anymore, from chatbots to classrooms the way we work is changing. That shift is on display at the Saskatchewan AI Expo in Saskatoon April 27.
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From virtual reality to 3D printing to robotics, crowds of all ages were drawn to the Sask AI Expo in Saskatoon (AiSK) on Monday.

“There’s a tremendous tech ecosystem in Saskatchewan and they’re using AI to start and grow their companies,” said Alex Fallon, AiSK founder. “AI is being used in our traditional sectors like mining and agriculture, and also now being used in everything from art to research. It’s really been used in almost all sectors in the province.”

Vendors showcased what can be done with AI, helping highlight the progression of technology and innovation happening in the province.

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Both interest and development of AI have skyrocketed in recent years.

“The truth is that we have new algorithms that solve a new kind of business problems that older algorithms couldn’t do,” said Etienne Pelletier, data management technical expert.

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“AI is representing probably the most fundamental shift in our species. We call it the fourth industrial revolution,” said Adam Atchison, Canada GPT marketing intern.

However, with AI progressing at a fast pace, there are some concerns.

“I might be worried for my young boys, you know, finding a job and everything with AI and automation, replacing people. Although it’s partially true, regarding environment, I’m not that worried because we are seeing new models that consume a tenth of the energy,” said Pelletier

“One of the concerns with AI is how fast the technology is evolving, and that’s creating ethical discussions and considerations, legal issues, safety for youth that needs to be considered,” said Fallon.

Watch above for more on why the conversation and technology behind AI is evolving so quickly.

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