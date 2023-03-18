N.S. man charged with impaired driving causing death in Roxville crash

A man has been charged with impaired driving causing death, three months after a fatal crash in Roxville, N.S.
In a release Friday, the RCMP said officers responded to the crash on Highway 217 on Dec. 22 shortly before 9 a.m.
“RCMP officers learned that a pickup truck and a panel van were travelling in opposite directions when they collided,” it said.
The driver and sole occupant of the panel van, a 57-year-old man from Bayview, died at the scene.
The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck, a 35-year-old man from Roxville, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
The release said investigators determined the driver of the pickup truck had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit at the time of the crash.
The man, Tyler Christian Sachs, was arrested Thursday and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, and operation while prohibited.
Sachs appeared in Digby Provincial Court earlier this week and was released on conditions. He’s scheduled to reappear on March 21.
