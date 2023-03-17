Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia reports 24 work-related deaths in 2022

By Megan King Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 5:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Workplace deaths in Nova Scotia rose in 2022'
Workplace deaths in Nova Scotia rose in 2022
WATCH: New data on workplace deaths in Nova Scotia indicates that two dozen people lost their lives at work – or because of work – last year. As Megan King reports, a major union is calling for accountability.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New data from the Workers Compensation Board (WCB) and the Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration shows that in 2022, 24 people died in workplace-related incidents.

“Each fatality represents a family and a community that’s kind of lost someone special, and our hearts always go out to them on that,” says Occupational Health and Safety Division Executive Director Fred Jeffers.

“The incidents are a stark reminder each year of the importance for everyone to take responsibility and do their part to contribute.”

Read more: N.S. nursing regulator to speed up process to accept applicants from seven countries

Of the 24 deaths, nine Nova Scotians died from acute traumatic injuries on the job and 15 fatalities were classified as chronic.

Of the chronic deaths, eight were related to occupational diseases stemming from past exposure and seven were caused by health-related issues that happened at work, but may or may not be related to the workplace.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to do a better job of making sure that our workplaces are safe, so everybody comes home at the end of the day,” says Nova Scotia Federation of Labour President Danny Cavanagh.

He says that, “Whether it’s 20 or whether it’s five or whether it’s one, it needs to be zero.”

WCB Nova Scotia Interim CEO Shelley Rowan says in situations where something went terribly wrong, that’s where we learn.

More on Health

“At a workplace level, at an industry level, at a leadership level,” she says. “To see what are the things that we can do to be different, to make sure that something like this never happens again.”

Trending Now

Jeffers says he wants to make sure everyone understand that they have the right to know their risks at work and to speak out and ask questions.

Read more: Lobster giant partially owned by Indigenous bands delivering higher sales and profits

“Sometimes I know that it’s easy for us all to get a little complacent in what we do everyday,” Jeffers says. “I think that it’s really important for folks to all make sure that safety at work should be number one priority for everyone.”

Looking to the future, Rowan says she’s hopeful in the efforts being made to address workplace safety.

Story continues below advertisement

“Workplaces are taking workplace safety much more seriously, or seriously in a different way than they did years ago. And thinking about what are the hazards and trying to address those.”

Nova ScotiaSafetyDeathLabourWorkplaceWorkplace DeathWCBWorkers CompensationFishing IndustryWorkplace FatalitiesNova Scotia Federation of Labouroccupational healthNSFL
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers