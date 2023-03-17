Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lobster giant partially owned by Indigenous bands delivering higher sales and profits

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2023 11:06 am
Click to play video: 'First Nations chief calls $1-billion Clearwater deal a ‘generational acquisition’'
First Nations chief calls $1-billion Clearwater deal a ‘generational acquisition’
On Monday, a coalition of Mi’kmaq communities partnered with Premium Brands to buy Clearwater Seafood for a billion dollars. Today, Indigenous leaders are celebrating that purchase and the prosperity they believe it will bring to their communities. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more – Nov 10, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A seafood giant that is half-owned by a coalition of East Coast First Nations is reporting a leap in annual sales, as 2022 revenues rose by $71.6 million compared to the year before.

George Paleologou, the chief executive of Premium Brands Holdings Inc., said during the company’s fourth-quarter conference call that Clearwater Seafood’s annual earnings reached a “record-breaking” level of $130 million on $604 million in revenues in 2022.

Read more: Mi’kmaq coalition acquires 50% of Nova Scotia-based seafood giant Clearwater Seafoods

Much of the gain for Nova Scotia-based Clearwater came in the last three months of the year, as the firm increased sales by $50 million compared to same period the year before, according to results released Thursday by Premium — which is based in Vancouver.

The $1-billion investment in Clearwater led by the Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton and Miawpukek First Nation in Newfoundland and Labrador was the largest ever by Indigenous communities in the Canadian seafood industry.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: First Nations chief calls $1-billion Clearwater deal a “generational acquisition”

Clearwater harvests a variety of seafood, including scallops, lobster, clams and crab in Canada, Argentina and the United Kingdom, with sales in 48 countries around the world.

Premium attributed its higher revenues to strong prices for Clearwater’s catch and higher sales volumes, noting they might have been even higher except for higher fleet fuel costs and wages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.

More on Canada
First NationseafoodClearwaterFisheryMembertou First NationClearwater SeafoodsClearwater SeafoodMiawpukek First Nationdeafood industry
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers