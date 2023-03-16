Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. nursing regulator to speed up process to accept applicants from seven countries

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2023 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia surgical backlog affected by lack of specialized nurses'
Nova Scotia surgical backlog affected by lack of specialized nurses
Nova Scotian surgeons continue the task of working through a surgical backlog that’s nearly 10,000 people more than the benchmark standard. As Megan King reports, a lack of specialized OR nurses is making the reduction more difficult to accomplish. – Feb 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia’s nursing regulator is reducing the timeline for nurses from other provinces and seven foreign countries to be licensed to practise in the province.

The Nova Scotia College of Nursing says nurses of “good standing and good character” from the Philippines, India, Nigeria, the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand will only have to pass the entrance exam in order to start practising in the province.

In a news release, the college says it expects its new policies will reduce the time period for licensing from about one year to a “few weeks” for the foreign nurses.

In addition, the college says nurses from other provinces will be eligible to be licensed in Nova Scotia in 24 hours, rather than a prior system that required about five days.

Read more: ‘Backwards immigration process’ creating red tape for future N.S. doctors, medical resident says

Story continues below advertisement

The changes creating the streamlined registration processes for Canadian nurses are effective March 29, while the changes for international nurses take effect on May 1.

Trending Now

The seven countries eligible under the new system currently provide almost nine out of 10 international applicants for nursing positions in Nova Scotia, with almost half of the applicants coming from the Philippines and a quarter from India.

The college registered and licensed 282 international nurses as licensed practical nurses, registered nurses or nurse practitioners last year.

Sue Smith, the registrar of the Nova Scotia College of Nursing, says the regulatory changes are the first of their kind in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2023.

 

More on Canada
HealthcareHealth care crisisnurse shortageNova Scotia NursesForeign NursesNova Scotia NurseNova Scotia College of NursingNova Scotia foreign nurses
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers