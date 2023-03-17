Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigating after male driver uses flashing lights to pull woman over

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 2:35 pm
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after a man driving a car allegedly activated flashing lights and pulled a female driver over Thursday night.

In a release, police say the woman was driving on Highway 102 outbound near Lacewood Drive when another vehicle drove up behind her with red and white emergency lights activated.

The woman pulled over to the side of the road and the driver of the other vehicle pulled in behind her.

Read more: New Nova Scotia law bans use and possession of police vehicles, uniforms and gear

“The woman and her passenger became concerned that the vehicle and its lights did not look like a real police vehicle,” the release said. “They did the right thing and called 911 as they drove away.”

The driver of the vehicle is described as a man in his 30s with a dark moustache. The vehicle is described as a black sedan with black tinted windows and red and white lights near the top of the windshield.

Trending Now

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

