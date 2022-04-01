New Nova Scotia law bans use and possession of police vehicles, uniforms and gear

Send this page to someone via email

A new Nova Scotia law that will make it more difficult for someone to impersonate a police officer will come into effect next month.

The legislation will be enacted two years after a man disguised as a Mountie and driving a replica RCMP cruiser killed 22 people in northern and central Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns issued a statement today saying the new law will help “prevent such tragic events from happening again.”

Starting May 12, the Police Identity Management Act will prohibit the use, possession, sale or reproduction of police-issued items by those other than police organizations.

The new law will also prohibit the sale of marked police vehicles and will restrict possession of police vehicle decals and equipment to authorized individuals.

As well, the legislation will require police agencies to have asset-management policies for uniforms, badges, vehicles, decals and vehicle equipment.

The penalty for those violating the act is a fine of up to $10,000 or three months in jail. A corporation found guilty of an offence under the act faces a maximum fine of $25,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2022.