Canada

New Nova Scotia law bans use and possession of police vehicles, uniforms and gear

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2022 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'New details about second day of Nova Scotia shooting rampage revealed' New details about second day of Nova Scotia shooting rampage revealed
More details have been released on what the Mass Casualty Commission believes took place in the early hours of April 19, 2020. Graeme Benjamin has the latest on the hearing.

A new Nova Scotia law that will make it more difficult for someone to impersonate a police officer will come into effect next month.

The legislation will be enacted two years after a man disguised as a Mountie and driving a replica RCMP cruiser killed 22 people in northern and central Nova Scotia.

Read more: Night of N.S. shootings, witnesses wondered about ‘strange’ RCMP car as it went by

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns issued a statement today saying the new law will help “prevent such tragic events from happening again.”

An image of the vehicle that the Nova Scotia gunman used during the April 18-19 mass shooting. View image in full screen
An image of the vehicle that the Nova Scotia gunman used during the April 18-19 mass shooting. Nova Scotia RCMP/Twitter

Starting May 12, the Police Identity Management Act will prohibit the use, possession, sale or reproduction of police-issued items by those other than police organizations.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The new law will also prohibit the sale of marked police vehicles and will restrict possession of police vehicle decals and equipment to authorized individuals.

Read more: RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings

As well, the legislation will require police agencies to have asset-management policies for uniforms, badges, vehicles, decals and vehicle equipment.

The penalty for those violating the act is a fine of up to $10,000 or three months in jail. A corporation found guilty of an offence under the act faces a maximum fine of $25,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
