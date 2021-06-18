Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
June 18 2021 7:56pm
01:49

Edmonton man charged with impersonating a police officer

Edmonton man Andrew James Stuart Donald, 40, has been charged with impersonating a police officer on Yellowhead Trail in May 2021. Nicole Stillger explains what happened to tip off EPS.

