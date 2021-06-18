Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton June 18 2021 7:56pm 01:49 Edmonton man charged with impersonating a police officer Edmonton man Andrew James Stuart Donald, 40, has been charged with impersonating a police officer on Yellowhead Trail in May 2021. Nicole Stillger explains what happened to tip off EPS. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7963729/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7963729/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?