Edmonton man charged with impersonating a police officer

A 40-year-old Edmonton man has been charged after allegedly impersonating a police officer on Yellowhead Trail last month.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, a woman was driving on the Yellowhead near 127 Street when police said she was forced to pull over her vehicle by another motorist who pulled up next to her and drove into her lane.

Police allege the man in the other vehicle presented what appeared to be a police badge while he was inside his vehicle, which forced the woman to pull over.

The man then got out of his vehicle, walked up to the woman’s vehicle, presented the badge again and claimed he was a police officer, according to a news release sent Friday by the Edmonton Police Service.

The man allegedly yelled at the woman and threatened to give her a ticket for driving too slowly.

The woman was skeptical of the man’s claims and noted the licence plate of his vehicle. She reported it to police who began an investigation.

Police identified a suspect and searched his home where police say they found insecure firearms and “other evidence.”

Andrew James Stuart Donald, 40, of Edmonton, was arrested and is facing two counts of personating a peace officer and illegal storage of a firearm.

Police believe there may be additional complainants and are releasing a picture of Donald to encourage others to come forward with information.

Anyone who has had a similar experience is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.